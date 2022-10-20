Andrew ‘Pam’ Stevens

EDGEFIELD — Andrew “Pam” Stevens of 752 Highway 378 E was born February 27, 1945 in Edgefield County to the late Joe Stevens and Ellie Cothran Stevens. He was the youngest of twelve children. Early Friday morning, October 14, 2022, at the age of 77, he gently transitioned after declining health at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.