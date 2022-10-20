EDGEFIELD — Andrew “Pam” Stevens of 752 Highway 378 E was born February 27, 1945 in Edgefield County to the late Joe Stevens and Ellie Cothran Stevens. He was the youngest of twelve children. Early Friday morning, October 14, 2022, at the age of 77, he gently transitioned after declining health at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
Pam received his education in the Edgefield County public schools, where he was a 1963 graduate of W.E. Parker High School. He joined Willow Spring Baptist Church at an early age, where he served faithfully for many years. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathalene “Katt” Butler Stevens who precceded him in death. To this union, one son was born, Bramer Leon Stevens.
His career spanned several industries in Greenwood, SC. Pam joined the Monsanto family in 1968, where he worked 33 years culminating as a process technician until his retirement in 2001. He delighted in staying busy and accepted employment at Self Regional Healthcare as the lead hospital escort for 12 years; then later, as a transportation operator for the Piedmont Agency on Aging until his illness in September 2022.
He leaves his life and fond memories to be cherished by his son, Apostle Bramer Leon Stevens (Kijuanna), Atlanta, Georgia; one granddaughter, Danyelle Stevens, Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Orbedella Holmes (Julius), Conway, South Carolina; and a dedicated sister-in-law/brother-in-law, Deborah Butler Brower (Dwight), Covington, GA; many nieces, nephews, relatives, work associates and friends.
Celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Willow Spring Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family will be receiving friend at the home Wednesday after 3:00 p.m.
