HODGES — Andrew Anderson, 58, of 901 Ridge Road, Hodges, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County August 17, 1962, a son of Rosa Lee Anderson and the late Andrew Anderson Sr. He was a graduate of GHS Class of 1978 and a faithful employee of Amish Oven.
Surviving is his mother of the home; his step-mother, Corrye Nell Anderson of Hodges, SC; one son, Jerrid Anderson of Atlanta, GA ; two daughters, Jasmine R. Williams (Damien) of Hilton Head, SC, and Tiffinie Kellogg of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Drexter (Romaine) Anderson of Atlanta; GA, Mannix Anderson (Latoyta Jackson) of Newberry, SC, and Bryan Anderson of Hodges, SC; one sister, Gwendolyn (Freddie ) Callaham; seven grandchildren; six aunts, one uncle and a very special friend, Mary Fuller and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Andrew Chapel Cemetery in Hodges, with Rev. Carlton Klugh officiating. Public viewing is from 1-6 p.m. Friday. The family is at the home and ask that social distancing be followed while visiting the home. Percival Tompkins is honored to serve the Anderson family.