Andrea Nesha Wardlaw, 37, of 1508 Parkway, Apt. 4-C, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she is the daughter of Ryan Wardlaw and Karen Fuller Wardlaw.

Services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Anthony Sims. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

