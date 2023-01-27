Amos Power Wanda Rinker Jan 27, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE — Amos Power, 76, of 1001 Rockhouse Circle, Abbeville, SC, passed at Self Regional Hospital on Wednesday, January 26, 2023. Services are entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Meteorology Most read stories Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Fire damages Greenwood home Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training Writer, Translator Aruni Kashyap to Visit Lander University Jr. Beta Club wins at SC State Beta Club Convention GLEAMNS receives funding from GCCF Boys & Girls Club display at the library Colonial Dames had elections for 2023-25 officers Historical Society honors local properties Brown receives DAR Good Citizen Award