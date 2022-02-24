Amanda Wardlaw

Amanda Wardlaw departed this walk of life on February 19, 2022 at 6:17 p.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina on May 25, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Brown & the late Janie Ree Brown. She was a member of the Light of Life Community Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her one and only devoted daughter, three sons, two sisters, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; one aunt, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and other friends.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Rev. Albert Bell officiating. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wardlaw family.

