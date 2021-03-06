Alvin West Hampton, 88, resident of Wellington Green, husband of Shirley Asbill Hampton, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
Born in Clinton, December 24, 1932, he was a son of the late Will and Maggie Lowery Hampton. He was a 1953 graduate of Clinton High School and attended Presbyterian College. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict after which he began a long and distinguished career with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, retiring as the Commander of District Two in 1993, after 36 years of service.
A member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church, where he was an assistant teacher and trustee, he was also a former member of the Good News Sunday School Class. He spent much of his time after retirement volunteering for various causes such as United Ministries, Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Juvenile Arbitration, and serving on the Board of Directors for the Greenwood Museum. Because of the significant contributions Captain Hampton made to his community, he was awarded The Order of the Silver Crescent by the Governor of South Carolina.
He was deeply devoted to his family, immediate and extended, and thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings and excursions. His hobbies included golfing with friends, watching sporting events, traveling and gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife of more than 63 years are a daughter, Callie H. and husband, Greg Ross, of Laurens; a son, Stuart W. and wife, April Hampton, of Greenwood; granddaughters, Anna Ross and Owens Hampton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn (Bob) Hart and two brothers, Richard Hampton and Harold (Kat) Hampton.
Mr. Hampton was well liked by all who knew him, always displaying a cheerful and optimistic attitude along with a giant sense of humor. He was a joy to be around as well as an engaging story teller. Never a dull moment in his presence! He will be greatly missed by friends and family; however, his name will always bring fond and endearing memories.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Please use current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
The family would like to thank Agape Care of Greenwood for the kindness, support and compassion it provided to Mr. Hampton during his final days.
