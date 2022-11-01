Alvin Rankin, 72, of Greenwood, husband of Sandra McGaha Rankin, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Colie Lee Rankin and Josephine Smith Rankin. He earned his BS degree in Business Administration from Lander College, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi. He began his career of 56 years at McCaslan's Book Store and Office Supply, Inc. at the age of sixteen making deliveries, culminating into becoming the owner. Alvin was active in many community organizations including Greenwood Lodge #91 AFM, Greenwood Shrine Club, Emerald Sertoma Club, Hi-Noon Sertoma Club and was named 2006 Sertomian of the Year. He was a member of Mathews Lions Club, where he was recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow in 2022 from Lions Clubs International and had earlier received the Founder's Tribute from the Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Alvin was a lifelong member of South Main Street Baptist Church, where he formerly taught the 5th grade Sunday School Class, served as an usher, went through the Master Life Class and was a current member of the Dr. Richard Carter Sunday School Class. His love for Christ and his faith in God never ceased. He was always searching God's word and supporting the ministries of his church and in the community. He enjoyed attending services at Harris Baptist Church during Covid shutdowns.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of the home; his sister, Jo Ann R. Goard (Ronnie); brother, Thomas Lee Rankin (Julie), both of Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Colie Gene Rankin.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at South Main Street Baptist Church, with the Rev. Andy Roberson officiating. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Connell, Wayne Perrin, Richard Butler, David Dority, Steve Lyles, Terry LeCroy, Melvin Calliham, Dennis Hammett, Bubba Davenport, and John Cox.
Honorary escort will be members of the Dr. Richard Carter Sunday School Class of South Main Street Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Family members are at the homes of both his wife, Sandra, and his brother, Thomas.
Memorials may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648 (southmain.church) or to Big Oaks Rescue Farm, 809 Townsend Road, Hodges, SC 29653 (bigoaksrescuefarm.org)
