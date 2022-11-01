Alvin Rankin, 72, of Greenwood, husband of Sandra McGaha Rankin, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Colie Lee Rankin and Josephine Smith Rankin. He earned his BS degree in Business Administration from Lander College, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi. He began his career of 56 years at McCaslan's Book Store and Office Supply, Inc. at the age of sixteen making deliveries, culminating into becoming the owner. Alvin was active in many community organizations including Greenwood Lodge #91 AFM, Greenwood Shrine Club, Emerald Sertoma Club, Hi-Noon Sertoma Club and was named 2006 Sertomian of the Year. He was a member of Mathews Lions Club, where he was recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow in 2022 from Lions Clubs International and had earlier received the Founder's Tribute from the Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Tags