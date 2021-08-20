Alvin Michael "Scooter" Brewer, 49, of 2301 Scotts Ferry Road, passed away earlier this week at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Calvin Michael Brewer and Rosita Inman Huff. Alvin was previously employed with Metts Construction of Chapin and attended Sandridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, fishing, hunting, NASCAR, and anything outdoors. Above all else he loved his children.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Makayla Brewer, Michael Lee Brewer, Laura Miller, and Rocky Johnson; granddaughter, Haisley Rose Brewer; mother of his children, Kathleen "Kathy" Brewer; many cousins, aunts, and dear loved ones; and his fur baby, Peanut, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Brewer.
The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Sandridge Baptist Church, with Pastor Marty Dorn and Pastor Robert Curry officiating.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Brewer family.