Alonza Octavius Key, 43, husband of Avery Edwards Key, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born in Greenwood to the late Robert Lee Key and Pauline Luchie Key. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Edgefield County. He was employed with the County of Greenwood.
He is survived by in addition to his wife of Johnston, and his mother of Greenwood, a daughter, Jatyra Key of Greenwood, five stepchildren; three sisters, Timiki Key, Sharon Rona Luchie, and Ginger Key, all of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church. Burial will follow immediately afterwards in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 2-5 p.m.
The family is at his mother's home, 1401 Phoenix Street, Apt. 1F, Greenwood.
Percival -Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Key family.