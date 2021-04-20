Alma Ball
HODGES — Alma Wines Ball, 85, resident of Hodges, widow of Ruble Ball, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born July 26, 1935, in Cosby, TN, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Connie Hartsell Wines. She was a graduate of Berea College in Berea, KY, and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Knoxville, TN. She retired from Self Regional Healthcare. Mrs. Alma truly loved her family and was always wanting to do something for others.
She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Hodges.
Surviving are a son, Ruble M. “Buck” (Cathy) Ball of Newport, TN; a daughter, Connie B. (Tim) Luker of Hodges; four grandchildren, Eric Ball, Wesley (Nicki) Ball, Emily (Jamey) Smith and Zac Luker; two great-granddaughters, Ansley and Maley Ball; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family would like to thank special caregiver, Shelly Gaines, for her loving care and compassion.
