Mrs. Allison Leigh Bearden Foster, age 46, wife of Dennis R. Foster of 3311 Jonesville-Lockhart Hwy., Union, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Mrs. Foster was born in Greenwood, May 20, 1975, a daughter of Wayne A. and Linda Dickert Bearden of Greenwood. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and received a BS degree in Nursing from Lander University. Mrs. Foster had been employed with South State Bank since 2006 and was recently promoted to Vice President-Remediation Analyst. She was a very outgoing and friendly person, who never seemed to meet a stranger. She enjoyed working with people and spending time with her pet dogs and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are a brother, Brian W. Bearden of Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Deborah Hall and husband Donnie of Woodruff; a brother-in-law, Ricky Foster and wife Judy of Tryon, NC; several nieces and nephews and her fur babies, Sidney and Buddy.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. Visitation will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Union, SC Animal Shelter, 3839 Cross Keys Hwy., Union, SC 29379 or to the Greenwood Humane Society, 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
