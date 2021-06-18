Allene McDowell
Allene Wells McDowell 81, of Greenwood, widow of John Wilbur McDowell, Jr., died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Ninety Six, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Alice Tucker Wells. Allene enjoyed gardening and loved her cats. She was a member of Laurel Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sons, Mark McDowell (Chandra) of Hodges and Michael McDowell of Bamberg; a sister, Louise Wells Baldwin, Riverdale, GA; three brothers, Charles Wells of Greenwood, Leroy Wells (Frances) of Pelzer and Bobby Wells (Donna) of Ninety Six; and two grandchildren, Jaxon Rivers McDowell and Nyla Raine McDowell.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Allene’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 12-1 p.m.