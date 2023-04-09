ABBEVILLE — Allen "Boog" Timms, 58, of Abbeville, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center, following a short battle with ALS.
He was born in Abbeville, SC to the late Harold Terry Timms and Nancy Dianne Brown Timms.
A 1984 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, Mr. Timms worked for more than 25 years with Sage (formerly Milliken & Co) - Abbeville Plant. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and adored his daughters and grandchildren.
Mr. Timms is survived by his two daughters, Ashley Tollison (Cruse) and Kortney Allison (James) both of Greenwood, SC; the mother of his daughters, Shelly Moore Timms of Abbeville; a brother, Brian Timms of Calhoun Falls, SC; three grandchildren, Cruze, Jett and August; and many caring and loving aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin in the chapel on Tuesday at 2:30 PM with the Rev. Jerry Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family is at the home in Abbeville.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Timms, may be sent to The ALS Association South Carolina Chapter, 130 Gardeners Circle, PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455 or to Homebridge Hospice, P.O. Box 887, Abbeville, SC 29620.