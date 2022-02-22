Allen Hope Mitchell, 73, resident of Greenwood, husband of Beckey Thomas Mitchell, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born September 7, 1948, in Rock Hill, he was a son of the late Mason and Mary Jordan Mitchell. Allen was a US Army Veteran, and a superintendent for First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Cathie M. (Will) Sherer of Hickory Grove, Randy (Samantha) Mitchell of Edgemoor, and Robin M. (Kevin) Martin of York; a sister, Terrie (Terrell) Ellis of Atlanta; and four grandchildren, Madison Sherer, Abigail Sherer, Josie Sherer, and Tyler Mitchell.

He was predeceased by two sons, Michael Mitchell and Robert W. Mitchell.

There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frist Presbyterian Church, PO BOX 426 Greenwood, SC 29648.

