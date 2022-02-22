Allen Hope Mitchell, 73, resident of Greenwood, husband of Beckey Thomas Mitchell, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born September 7, 1948, in Rock Hill, he was a son of the late Mason and Mary Jordan Mitchell. Allen was a US Army Veteran, and a superintendent for First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Cathie M. (Will) Sherer of Hickory Grove, Randy (Samantha) Mitchell of Edgemoor, and Robin M. (Kevin) Martin of York; a sister, Terrie (Terrell) Ellis of Atlanta; and four grandchildren, Madison Sherer, Abigail Sherer, Josie Sherer, and Tyler Mitchell.
He was predeceased by two sons, Michael Mitchell and Robert W. Mitchell.
There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frist Presbyterian Church, PO BOX 426 Greenwood, SC 29648.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.