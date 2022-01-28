ABBEVILLE — Allen Cann, 87, of Abbeville, husband of Joyce Harrison Cann, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Calhoun Falls to the late J.O. and Sara Hall Cann.

Mr. Cann was a graduate of Greenwood Business College. He honorably served his country with the United States Army. Employed with the former Bigelow Sanford Mill in Calhoun Falls, Mr. Cann retired from the Rocky River Plant after many years of service. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church and the Men's Club of the church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cann was preceded in death by two brothers, Alton Cann and David Cann; two sisters, Alice Price and Juanita Fisher; and a grandson, Justin Randall.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce; his children, Richard Cann, Terri C. Sheppard (Jim) and Patricia C. Randall (Franklin Lewis), all of Abbeville; two sisters, Mary Frances Clark of Florida and Lillian Hayes of Abbeville; eight grandchildren, Obie Cann (Jessica), Savannah Cann, Timothy Cann (Megan), Ronnie Cann (Lisa), Noah Cann, Troy Sheppard, Brett Sheppard (Kaitlyn) and Brad Randall (Tonya); and sixteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, in Sharon United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Cann, may be sent to Sharon United Methodist Church Building Fund, 246 Sharon Church Road, Abbeville, SC 29620

The family is at the home of his daughter, Patricia Randall, Abbeville, SC.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Cann family.