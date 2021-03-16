Alison Hasty DiRocco
Alison Hasty DiRocco, 74, died Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born in Camden, SC, the daughter of the late Leonard J. and Winifred Keels Hasty. She worked for Monsanto in Greenwood and retired from Lander College.
Alison is survived by her sisters, Ann H. Drummond, of Greenwood, Ellen H. Fohner (Joe), of Camden, Rebecca H. Whisenhunt (Lain), of Orangeburg; her brothers, John Hasty (Melinda), of Buchanan, VA, Stephen Hasty, of Burnsville, NC; son-in-law, Tony Hollingsworth; nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, Alison was predeceased by her husband, John Joseph DiRocco and daughter Amy D. Hollingsworth.
Services will be private. Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left online for the DiRocco family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.