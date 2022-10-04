Aline Dove "Mama" Barnes, 90, resident of Faith Home Road, widow of Danny W. Barnes, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born June 18, 1932, in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Edward Patrick "Pat" and Sadie Finley Dove. A 1948 graduate of Greenwood High School, she founded and served as executor and director of Faith Home Christian Recovery in 1971, along with her late husband and Rex McCravy. She was also the co-founder and board member of the Lighthouse Christian Recovery Home.
A member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, she taught the Aline Barnes Sunday School Class, and was a member of the church choir.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy Sudduth and Pat Gunter (Steve), both of Greenwood; a son, Rev. Dr. Roy Williams (Mildred) of Fountain Inn; four grandchildren, Tonya Verble (Hod) of Greenwood, Danny Gunter (Kendall) of Ninety Six, Kira Williams of Nashville, TN, Khalil Williams of Fountain Inn, and granddaughter-in-law, Donna Gunter of Greenwood; nine great-grandchildren, Madison Hurley, Emily Wells, Ryan Gunter, Wells Gunter, Emerson Gunter, DaLeigh Gunter, Dillion Davis, Destini Alewine, and Delvin Alewine; two great-grandchildren, Hadleigh Wells and Ellie Davis; a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and 50,000 plus faith home sons and daughters.
She was predeceased by a sister, Ethel Meadors; two brothers, Bill Dove and James Dove; two grandchildren, Bruce Alewine and Tony Gunter; and a son-in-law, Rock Sudduth.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at South Main Baptist Church, with Rev. Randy Ouzts, Dr. Toby Frost, Rev. Michael Ventrello, and Rev. Eddie Bledsoe officiating.
A burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Hod Verble, Danny Gunter, John Williams, James Cowan, Aaron Marritt "Papa Bear", and Greg Gordy.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Board of Trustees of Faith Home and Aline Barnes Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church 6-8 Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Home, Po Box 39 Greenwood, SC 29648.
