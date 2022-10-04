Aline Dove "Mama" Barnes, 90, resident of Faith Home Road, widow of Danny W. Barnes, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born June 18, 1932, in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Edward Patrick "Pat" and Sadie Finley Dove. A 1948 graduate of Greenwood High School, she founded and served as executor and director of Faith Home Christian Recovery in 1971, along with her late husband and Rex McCravy. She was also the co-founder and board member of the Lighthouse Christian Recovery Home.