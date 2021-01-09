Alijah Meshaad Brown 20, of 510 Reynolds Avenue entered into eternal rest on January 7, 2021 at in Newberry County. He was born in Greenwood County April 4, 2000, a son of Mitchell Brown and the late Phadedrias Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his grandfather, Sammie Brown.
Surviving are his father, Mitchell (Lindsey) Brown of Greenwood; his maternal grandparents, Patricia Johnson and Cornell Booker; his paternal grandparents, Sylvia Simpkins (Bobby); two brothers, Trustin and Nobel Brown of Greenwood; six sisters, Paris Jones (Donkevis), Aniyah Jones, Truli Brown, Novel Brown and Aubrie Smith, all of Greenwood, and Felicia Brown of Jacksonville, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Evening Star Cemetery with Elder Derrick Scott and Rev. William Booker officiating.
