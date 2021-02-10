UTICA, NY — Mrs. Alice Ward was born April 19, 1934, the second oldest child of six, born to the late Earl Sibert Sr. and Sulla Mae Martin Sibert. She was a 1953 graduate of Mims High School and shortly thereafter, she moved to Detroit, Michigan with her Aunt Mary. She was married to the late Joseph T Ward.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia Ward, Michelle (Chris) Kelly and Joseph (Winnie) Ward, a brother: Jessie (Janet) Sibert of Greenwood, SC, 10 grandchildren and great grands.
Private funeral services will be held in Utica, NY. This announcement is a courtesy of Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick, SC.