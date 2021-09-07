MCCORMICK — Alice Roberta Seigler, 54, of 186 Morton Road, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at McCormick Rehab and Healthcare Center. Born in Lincolnton, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late James A. Seigler and the late Laura Ann Jennings Seigler. She was a member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by a brother, James Matthew Seigler; a sister, Reba E. Seigler; and a brother-in-law, Terry Cade.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four sisters, Linda S. Gilchrist, and Jannie R. Seigler, both of McCormick, SC, Christine (Roger) Bolton of Lincolnton, GA, and Jennifer Cade of McCormick, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Springfield Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC, conducted by Rev. C Moses Myers. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.