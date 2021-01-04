Alice Jewell McAdams
Alice Jewell McAdams, 92, of 1306 West Alexander Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late William McAdams and the late Alice Tolbert McAdams. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in the Level Land Community. She received her Master’s in Mathematics and Science Education and was a teacher at McCormick High School for over forty years. She was a graduate of Brewer High School in Greenwood, SC; a recipient of degrees from the following, B.A. Degree, Benedict College in Columbia, SC; M.A. Degree from Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA; and she was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She is preceded in death by one brother, John Lloyd McAdams and one sister, Inez McAdams Spears.
She leaves to cherish her memories a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church, located in Level Land, SC, officiating Elder Heyward Black and presiding, Pastor Michael K. Turner. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.