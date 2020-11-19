Alice Haynes
Alice Haynes, 92, resident of 111 Prosperity Drive, Greenwood, passed away quietly Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born September 11, 1928, in Grovetown GA, she was a daughter of W. A and Leila Parton Haynes. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was retired from Greenwood Mills.
Alice faithfully attended South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was also a member of the Willing Workers of Shingle Hollow Congregational Holiness Campground in Rutherfordton, NC.
Surviving are her sister, Helen Haynes and brother, Watson Haynes (Peggy), all of Greenwood. She is also survived by nephews, Jerrel and Thea Goldman, Barry, Tim, John and Joe Haynes, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Lucille H. Holder and Mary Willie H. Goldman.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be great-nephews.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. 2 Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Shingle Hollow Campground Willing Workers c/o Peggy Haynes, 203 Sagewood Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Haynes family.