Alice Edwards Gambrell, 94, widow of Arthur Y. Gambrell, passed away, September 7, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born August 17, 1926 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late David Edwards and Sallie Wiley Edwards. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Park Seed Company.
She was a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church and the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Richard Bruce of Greenwood, cousins; Emma Latham and Mary Edwards, both of Bradley; nephews, Murphy Gambrell of Waterloo, Michael Gambrell of Florence; great-nephew, Nathan Gambrell; best friend and caregiver, Shirley White of Greenwood and friend, Delmar Moore.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Bruce and sister, Ethel Stifle.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lowell Street United Methodist Church, 300 Lowell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646
