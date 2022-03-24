Alice Delois "Lois" Shaw, 67, of 306 Grove Street, Greenwood, SC, entered into eternal rest on March 22, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County, August 2, 1954, a daughter of the late Charlie Coleman and Alice Moore Coleman. She was a member of Second Damascus Baptist Church and a retired cook.

She was prceded in death by a sister, Mozelle Coats, and her brother, Charlie Coleman, Jr.

Surviving is her husband Andrew Shaw; two brothers, Larry Coleman (Dorothy) Coleman of Greenwood and Marion Coleman of McCormick, SC; one devoted sister, Essie Dye of Greenwood and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Second Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev Leroy Robertson officiating. Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. The family is at the home of her sister, Essie Dye 143 Valley Road, Spring Valley Subdivision. Please wear a mask during visitation and at the service. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shaw family.

