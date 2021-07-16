Alice Charping
CALHOUN FALLS — Alice Kimsey Charping, 86, resident of 850 Shirley St., widow of Henry Alvin Charping, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Abbeville County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Julius Arthur Kimsey and Eula Saxon Kimsey.
She was a homemaker and loved spending time with family and friends. Alice also enjoyed cooking, reading and shopping. She attended New Life Worship Center. Alice will be remembered for how she was always caring for others and putting them before herself.
Survivors include: three daughters Deborah Fleming (Dennis) of Elberton, GA, Linda King (Larry) of Anderson, SC, and Terri Hembree (James) of Calhoun Falls, SC; two sisters Elsie Anderson and Gaynell Parks of Calhoun Falls, SC; one brother Billy Kimsey (Martha) of Abbeville, SC; five grandchildren Velvet McCaslan (Matthew), Jennifer Hill (Matt), Michelle Vaughn (Paul), Jamie Hembree, Dean Fleming (Joanna), seven great-grandchildren Weston, Caleb, Madison, Deanna, Angelina, Eva and Taylor.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at their respective homes.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Alice may be made to The American Cancer Society, 144 Winona Church Rd. Donalds, SC 29638 C/O Mrs. Conway Shirley.
