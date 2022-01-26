Alice Burton, 101, of 201 Belle Oaks Drive, died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at her home. She is the daughter of the late Frank Sprowl Sr. and Willie Lee Carter-Sprowl.

Public viewing will be Friday, January 28, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at Parks Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Field Bethel Church Greenwood, SC.

Make sure to wear your mask.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Sprowl Family.

