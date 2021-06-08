Alfred Matthias "Matt" Warren, 37, of 301 Broadway Avenue, passed away at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Alfred Warren and Betty Collier Warren.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents Alfred Warren and Betty Warren of Greenwood; three sons, Jaylin Warren and Pharrell Warren, both of Columbia, SC, and Jayden Dowlings of Aiken, SC; three brothers, Andre Collier of Greenwood, Tyrance Warren of Greenville, SC, and Carlos Waldrop of Ninety Six, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Viewing will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Funeral services are private. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.