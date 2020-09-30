Alfred Jesse Jones
DONALDS — Alfred Jesse Jones age 69, formally of Donalds S.C., passed Sunday. He was born in Abbeville County and was the son of the late Erskine William Jones and Nolie Geneva Hunter Jones. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Church. Survivors include five sisters Geneva Clement, Euphemia Evans, Edith Jones, Elizabeth Young, and Bessie Barmore, two brothers Alexander Jones and Ervin Jones. Graveside services will be Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1:00-7:00P.M. at the funeral home. The family is at the home of Bessie Barmore 616 Mt. Lebanon Road, Donalds, S.C.