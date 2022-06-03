Alfred Haddon Jr.

ABBEVILLE — Mr. Alfred Haddon Jr., 86, of 223 Branch Street, Abbeville, passed on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood. Born in McCormick County, SC, on May 18, 1936, he was the son of the Alfred Haddon, Sr. and Jessie Battle Haddon. He retired from Modern Heating and Cooling of Abbeville, SC, and he was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Alfred is survived by his sisters, Lorraine Tillman of Abbeville and Pastor Deborah Chiles of the home, and many other family members and friends.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Walter and George Haddon and one sister, Martha Hill.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The remain will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home Inc.

