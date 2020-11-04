ALFONZO "BUMBO" WILLIAMS, JR.
Alfonzo "Bumbo" Williams Jr., 77, of 102 Cottonwood Street, widower of Bernice Williams-Williams, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Alfonzo Williams Sr. and Emma Goode Williams. He was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Alfreda (William) Middleton-McKinney of Greenville, SC, Tangie Vanessa Williams of Brookhaven, Ga, and Sonya Monique Williams of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Alfonzo Williams of Brookhaven, GA and Dr. Angela (Dequan) Middleton Baldwin of Raleigh, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb. There will be No Public Viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.