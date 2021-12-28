Alexander ‘Brent’ Hughes

PALM COAST, Fla. — Brent Hughes, resident of 20 Evanston Lane, Palm Coast, FL, and son of Wayne and Sandra Hughes, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his parent’s home.

Brent graduated from Greenwood High School in 1985 and attended Newberry College on a basketball scholarship. His tragic auto accident occurred in 1988, and he sustained a traumatic brain injury. Following several rehabilitation hospitals, Brent became an inspiration to many family members and friends.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are his sister Kelli DeBruycker, brother-in-law Steven DeBruycker, nephew Cal Brock and niece Anna Grace Brock.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Hughes Family has entrusted arrangements for Brent to Clymer Funeral Home, Palm Coast, Florida.

