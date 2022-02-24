Alex ‘Jump’ Wesley Tolbert

Alex “Jump” Wesley Tolbert, 68, of 5255 Sumter Street, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Hospice House & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Henry Clanton and the late Dora Tolbert Clanton. He was a member of Faith Christian Church, a veteran of the United States Navy, and he is preceded in death by a sister, Henrietta Whetstone.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Alex Alo (Tiffany) Morton of and Lamont Morton, both of Greenwood; a godson, Tom (Star) Brunson of Greenwood; two sisters, Nancy (Joe) Light and Nona (Marvin) Christopher, both of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Alex Alo Morton Jr. and Zavius Freeman; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, conducted by Pastor Alvin Deal. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

