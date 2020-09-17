Alex Jon Turner
Alex Jon Turner, 23, resident of Hilton Head, Charleston and Ninety Six, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Born November 1, 1996, in Nashville, TN, he was a son of Eric Jon Turner and Tracy Davenport. He was a 2015 graduate of Emerald High School and was a student at the International Diving Institute in Charleston. He played baseball at Ninety Six High School and Emerald High School and on several travel league baseball teams including the Greenwood Spikes, the Greenville Mavericks, the East Cobb Braves and the World Champion East Cobb Titans. Alex was also a member of the Heavy Hitters Softball Team in Hilton Head, where his team finished 2nd in the Bluffton Adult Softball League.
He was a contractor for multiple telecom companies for more than 5 years. As owner of Underground Bury Operations, LLC., he has been an intricate part of several fiber projects across the Southeast.
He was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are his father of Hilton Head and Ninety-Six; his mother of Greenwood; his paternal grandparents, Steve and Joyce Turner of Ninety-Six; his maternal grandmother, Linda Davenport of Greenwood; a brother, Ethan Turner of Nashville; a sister, Erin Turner of Greenville; a special nephew, Logan Hagood; and special cousins, Kyle Turner, Lauren Turner, Noah Turner, Chandler Cooper, Cole Cooper, Justin Gurney, Samantha Gurney and Caitlin Nickles.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Martha Ann Turner and his maternal grandfather, Albert Davenport.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Sunday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ben Edwards, Rev. Terry Carpenter and Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mathew Mulkey, George Kerhoulas, Rush Owens, Noah Turner, Kyle Turner, Justin Gurney, Chandler Cooper, Cole Cooper and Peyton Cleveland.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.apsp.org, or to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, P.O. Box 64348, St. Paul, MN 55164-0348.
