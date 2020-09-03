ABBEVILLE — Aleta Sherwain Allen peacefully departed this life on Monday August 31, 2020 at Southpointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of 42. She was born on August 7, 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia to Annie Mae and late Bennie El Allen.
Aleta was a member at Faith Tabernacle Outreach Ministry, Lincolnton, Georgia, Pastor Jamison.
She was a 1996 graduate of Abbeville High School. Aleta attended Piedmont Technical College, with a major in Early Childhood Development. She was employed at Lynn's Café, Abbeville South Carolina.
Aleta was the youngest of two siblings. She leaves to cherish, with many fond memories, three children, Ar'Daja Allen daughter, Ar'Darius Allen son, Rergarius Allen son, Abbeville, South Carolina and brother Gary (Sharon) Cowan, niece Alanna Cowan, Greenville, South Carolina and grandmother Azalee Cowan, Abbeville, South Carolina.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.