Mrs. Alberta Mae Love George, 77, of Rivers Run, Greenwood, SC, passed on Friday, February 5, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of Timothy H. George, Jr. and was co-owner and manager of Richie Funeral Home, Inc. of Abbeville, SC.
Alberta was born in Red Springs, NC, on April 21, 1943 to the late Hayze and Alberta Williams Love. She graduated from R.B. Dean High School in Maxton, NC, and moved to New York to continue her education. She enrolled in beauty school to become a cosmetologist and after graduating, she worked as a licensed cosmetologist for the New York metropolitan area for over 30 years.
After many years of living in New York City, Alberta and Timothy moved to South Carolina, where they became the co-owners of Richie Funeral Home, Inc. in 1996. Alberta was a devoted and faithful member of St. James A.M.E. Church, where she served in many capacities.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Timothy "Butch" of the home; two daughter, Edwina George of Greenwood, SC, and Wendy (Reginald) Bush of Deer Park, NY; five sons, Michael (Shameeka) George and Delon Love of Brooklyn, NY, Marcet Love of Riverdale, GA, Marcelle (Tara) Love of Fairfax, VA, Marlon Love of Washington, DC; one sister, Ruby (Tommie) Gilchrist of Maxton, NC; thirteen grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Hazel Linwood, James and Charles Love.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Drive, Abbeville, SC. Social distancing will be observed and wearing of mask is required. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 noon until 6 p.m. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The interment of remains will take place 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson, SC. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home Inc.