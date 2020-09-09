Deacon Albert "Samp" Gaston Sr. 79, husband of Sarah Terry Gaston, departed his life on September 4, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, 2 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery. with the Rev. Melvin Gordon officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. in the chapel.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Gaston Family.