PAULINE – Albert Edward Pack, Sr., 77, husband of Sadie Broome Pack, died Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Albert was born on May 15, 1944, to the late Arthur Turner and Vivian Pack. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Albert retired from construction and loved to hunt and farm. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by his son, Eddie Pack Jr. (Dena Silvey Pack) of Pauline; grandchildren, Tori Price (Jody) of Pauline, Trey Pack of Pauline, Daniel Snow of West Springs, John Snow (Victoria) of Woodruff, Stephen Snow of Anderson; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Price, Brayden Price, Marlee Price and Kinleigh Price.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory Albert Edward Pack Sr.

Tags