Albert Durant, 71, of 304 Bell Oak West, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick County, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Thomas Jennings and the late Mae Bell Durant. He is preceded in death by his sister Emma Lou Herrington.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one brother, Alfred (Christen) Durant of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, conducted by Apostle Charles Herrington. Viewing will be held 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.