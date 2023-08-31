Albert Brown Wanda Rinker Aug 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albert Brown, 64, of 128 Lisa Drive, entered into eternal rest on August 30, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Traffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood man and woman Lonza Greenwood sues former VP Dover Fishermen find woman's body in Lake Secession Abbeville rallies to win overtime thriller at Powdersville Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant helps out hometown Blue Flashes Lander University to host Historian Vernon Burton SRH and AAMC sign Affiliation Agreement Gervais speaks to ROTC Cadets at Lander University PCAG athletes qualify for state Abbeville MHA to present “Fearless Fife” fundraiser Countybank Foundation donates time and funds to Habitat build Mt. Ariel Chapter DAR welcomes new members Lander rolls out Launch into Lander program