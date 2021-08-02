UNION — Albert B. Woodard, 81, husband of Nancy VanHuss Woodard, resident of Union, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Ellan Sagar Nursing Center.
Born September 23, 1939, in Mountain City, TN, he was a son of the late David G. and Verna Woodard. He was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. He retired from Monsanto after 32 years and was a resident of Greenwood County for over 54 years. Mr. Woodard was an avid golfer, cyclist, and farmer.
He was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are, two sons, Bart (Debbie) Woodard and John (Lori) Woodard, both of Union; three grandchildren, Thomas (Allie) Woodard of Greenwood, Zach Woodard of Charleston, and Casey (Matt) Kendrick of Buffalo; three great grandchildren; and two brothers, John (Bonnie) Woodard of Knoxville and Mac (Fay) Woodard of Mountain City.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Kenneth, Bill and Baxter Woodard; and two sisters, Ann Hazlett and June Williams.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Wednesday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to your local Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
