Alan Vincent Savage, 59, of 303 Elizabeth Avenue, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Pensacola, FL, he was the son of the late Paul Joseph Savage and Joanne Owens Savage. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. Alan was a retired police officer. He was a talented musician and loved playing the drums with his musical family.
Surviving are his sisters, Laura Reeder (Henry) and Cathy Leopard (Tony), both of Greenwood, and many friends who were like family.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home chapel.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members are at their respective homes.