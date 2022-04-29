Alan Dean Gilchrist, 70, of Greenwood, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on Lake Greenwood surrounded by loving family, including his beloved German Shepherd, Gabriel, on April 26, 2022, after a long battle with Transverse Myelitis.

Alan was born in Cleveland, OH, on July 24, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Farmer and Mary Lee Rothfeldt Gilchrist, and his sister, Cindy Gilchrist Whidden.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jill Pietrusza Gilchrist, daughter, Lindsay Anne Schmidt (Erik), grandchildren; Ellie Grace Schmidt and Samuel Thomas Schmidt, brother-in-law, Steven Pietrusza, sister-in-law, Susan Pietrusza, niece, Sarah Pietrusza, nephew Steven Pietrusza, and brother-in-law Graham Whidden.

Alan studied computer science at the Crile General Hospital campus of Cuyahoga Community College. After a lifelong successful career in Information Systems, he retired as a Systems Analyst from Eaton Corporation in Greenwood South Carolina.

Alan (Skeets) enjoyed competing on dart and bowling leagues, as well as playing golf, but his true passion was always music. From playing in a band and being a roadie in his youth to blasting Jimmy Hendrix in his last days, music was apart of his daily life. He enjoyed sharing his love for making and playing music with his family. Alan loved being on the water and boating and especially loved his home on Lake Greenwood surrounded by his beloved woodland and water creatures as he was a professed "animal whisperer."

Alan loved the Lord. He was baptized and raised in the Methodist Church. As his illness caused him to be homebound, Alan was inspired by the preaching of Dr. Don Wilton from First Baptist Spartanburg and faithfully watched The Encouraging Word Sunday service.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and he will be interred at Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greenwood Humane Society are requested.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Gilchrist family and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.