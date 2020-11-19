HODGES — Alan Durrell Wilson, 33, of 2808 Nation Road, Hodges, entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2020. He was born in Greenwood County a son of Marion David Wilson, Sr and the late Dorothy Williams Wilson.
Alan is survived by his father and step-mother Janie Wilson of the home; one son, Jeremiah Wilson of Baltimore, MD; a daughter, Jakeerah Hill of Greenwood; two brothers, Marion David Wilson, Jr. of the home and Johnny LaVoris Wilson of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister, Althea Simms of Greenville and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. only on Saturday, November 21, at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at 2808 Nation Road, Hodges, SC. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family.