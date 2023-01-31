Alameda Greene Tucker, 82, of Greenwood, widow of Eugene Tucker, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was the daughter of Daniel and Effie Baucom Greene, born February 14, 1940 in Rockingham, NC and the baby of ten children. (something she loved to tell everyone)
She leaves behind her son, Stephen E. Tucker (Taylor) and daughter, Susan Cannon (John); her granddaughters, Faith Manning (Andrew), grandson, Cody Cannon, granddaughters Abigail Cannon, Lydia Collier (David), Ginger Sanders (Beau), and Allie Hicks and great grandson, Remington Collier and great granddaughter Chole Manning.
She spent most of her career as an Administrative Assistant with the Richland County School system and later changed her career path to work (and retire from) SC Department of Aging Ombudsman program.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at Augusta Highway Baptist Church, 3720 Highway 25 South, Greenwood, SC 29646, with Pastor Kenny Griffin officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Tucker's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Burial will take place at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023 at 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Augusta Highway Baptist Church, 3720 US 25, Greenwood, SC 29646.