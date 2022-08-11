WESTMINSTER — Al Argo, 55, of Westminster, formerly of Abbeville, husband of Wendi Brown Argo, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca. He was born in Abbeville to Dennis Argo and the late Linda Anthony Stone.
Al attended Abbeville High School. For ten years, he owned and operated Two Men and a Tractor, a construction business. An outdoorsman, he was happy camping, fishing, boating, traveling and riding motorcycles. Al enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was always willing to help anyone in their time of need.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kerry James Argo.
Al is survived by his wife of 20 years, Wendi; his father, Dennis (Nancy) of Murrells Inlet; two sons, Christopher (Kayla) Brown of Boiling Springs, Kinzey (Cayla) Brown of Easley; brother, Brian (Mandy) Argo of Murrells Inlet, aunt, Kathy (Roy) Madden; uncle, Randy Tiller; and two grandchildren, Kyleigh Brown and Kolten Brown.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Mike Evans and Tracy K. Fasolino, FNP officiating. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Al, may be sent to Melrose Cemetery Association, PO Box 298, Abbeville, SC 29620.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.