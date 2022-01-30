GREENWOOD — Ahmad Rashad Sanders, 36, of 106 Wood Terrace, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina he is the son of Johnny Sanders and April Pope Garlington. Growing up he attended Brooklyn Baptist church, and he was a graduate of Emerald High School Class of 2005.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his father, Johnny Sanders of Augusta, Ga, and his mother, April (Richard Leon) Pope Garlington of Greenwood; one brother, Jarvis Parks of Greenwood; five sisters, Ebony Latoi Sanders of Greenwood; Latesha (Derrick) Todd of Ware Shoals, Latasha Givens of Greenwood, Unique Chambers of Greenville, and Shaniece Drayton of Augusta, Ga; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Thomas Connor. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

