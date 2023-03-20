Agnes Ware Campbell
ABBEVILLE — Agnes Ware Campbell, 89, of Abbeville, wife of Thomas Kenneth Campbell Sr., died Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born in the Level Land community to the late William Ralph and Iral Leonard Ware.
Agnes Ware Campbell
ABBEVILLE — Agnes Ware Campbell, 89, of Abbeville, wife of Thomas Kenneth Campbell Sr., died Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born in the Level Land community to the late William Ralph and Iral Leonard Ware.
Mrs. Campbell graduated from Dixie High School and completed coursework at Forrest College in Anderson. After 30 years of dedicated service, she retired from the Housing Authority of Abbeville as Executive Director. Mrs. Campbell was baptized and confirmed in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church and became a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she served on the Parsonage Committee and Chair of the Food Committee. She later joined Bells United Methodist Church. Mrs. Campbell was an extraordinary homemaker and hostess—known as a wonderful Southern cook and excellent seamstress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mack and Bill Ware, and two sisters, Thelma Ware and JoAnn W. Bell.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years; her son, Ken Campbell and his wife, Dena of Greenwood; three daughters, Lynn Grice and her husband, Tony of Abbeville, Grace Tucker and her husband, Tod of Greenville, and Sue Shugart and her husband, Steve of Camden; thirteen grandchildren, Jonathan Shugart (Casey) of Pendleton, Ginny Lynn Brown (Kevin) of Simpsonville, Rebecca Botts (Jonathan) of Abbeville, Melanie Scott (Bishop) of Greenville, Emily Wilson (John Thomas) of Abbeville, Andrew Tucker of Greenville, Forest Grice (Brianna) of Abbeville, Anna Grace Willimon (Taylor) of Easley, Matt Tucker (Caitlan) of Greenville, Will Shugart (Natalie) of Charleston, Grant Shugart (Jenny) of Aiken, Jake Campbell of Charleston and Tyler Campbell of Greenwood; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. They were her greatest joy and her favorite role was as their beloved Nana.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Bells United Methodist Church, with Rev. Scott Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is deeply grateful to Dr. Keith Scott, Kayla, Elaine, Josh and Michael from HomeBridge Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion during Mrs. Campbell’s final weeks.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Campbell, may be made to Bells United Methodist Church, 2526 Flat Rock Road, Abbeville, SC 29620; Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Drive, Abbeville; or HomeBridge Hospice, 763 Highway 28 Bypass Suite 16, Abbeville.
The family is at the home.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Campbell family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.