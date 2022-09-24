HODGES - Agnes Suber, 96, widow of Dave Suber, died Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Lebanon AME Church, Due West, with burial to follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park in Hodges. Public viewing will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service and the body will be placed in the church Tuesday at noon. The family is at the home of her granddaughter Jackie (Donnie) McGrier, 105 Burton Drive, Ware Shoals.

