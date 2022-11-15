Adelaide "Addie" Templeton Johnson, 69, wife of Wayne E. Johnson, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home.
Born July 1, 1953, in Rockville Centre, NY, she was a daughter of the late Harold M. and Miriam Shields Templeton. A 1971 graduate of West Islip High School in New York and attended Piedmont Technical College. She was formally employed by Kaiser Aluminum.
Addie was a member of North Side Baptist Church and was active with United Way and the Greenwood Humane Society.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 40 years are a sister, Susan Johnson of Columbia, SC; a brother, Harold Templeton (Shirley) of Nashville, TN; three nieces, Kristi Zakrzewski (Scott) of Lexington, Jamie Cochrane (Stephen) of Columbia and Alexis Morgan (Ed) of Nashville, TN; and three nephews, Matthew Johnson (Leah) of Columbia, Josh Templeton (Nicole) of San Antonio, TX, and Sean Templeton of Olathe, KS.
She was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Thoden.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Cole Strickland officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 -2:30 Friday afternoon.
Memorial donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive West, Greenwood, SC 29649.