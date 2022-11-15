Adelaide "Addie" Templeton Johnson, 69, wife of Wayne E. Johnson, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home.

Born July 1, 1953, in Rockville Centre, NY, she was a daughter of the late Harold M. and Miriam Shields Templeton. A 1971 graduate of West Islip High School in New York and attended Piedmont Technical College. She was formally employed by Kaiser Aluminum.

Tags