PHILADELPHIA, PA — Addie Lee Belcher Hearst of Philadelphia, PA, passed March 21, 2022, in Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of the late John and Barbara Belcher.

Addie was a member of St. Luke Pentacostal Holiness Church, Greenwood, SC, and Erie Avenue Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nathaniel Hearst, brother Bobby L. Belcher and two sisters Jeanette B. Hayes and Diane B. Price.

She is survived by two daughters Charlene (Ponce) Sumler and Sonda (Dewey) Boyd; one son Willie (Sheila) Strawther; three sisters Deborah Anderson, Verncilla (Floyd) Gray and Yolanda (Lenon) Gaskin and four brothers John Henry (Minnie) Belcher, Howard Belcher, Tonnie (Pamela) Belcher and Andrew Parker. 

Services were held March 28, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA.

